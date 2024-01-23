Ozzy Osbourne's final performances confirmed as the legend plans farewell

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is planning one final hurrah on stage in his hometown of Birmingham.

The sensational shows have been revealed by his wife Sharon, who is also his manager, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She said despite previous gig dates being axed and fears he may be retired from the stage, Ozzy will play live again as a final goodbye to fans. Ozzy, 75, has taken a step back from his tough touring schedule in recent years due to his Parkinson’s battle and requiring surgery after a fall.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. Since that time, Osbourne has performed during the closing ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and an NFL game in the US in September of the same year.

Sharon said: “He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’.”

Seeming to suggest the venue could be Aston Villa’s stadium Villa Park, she added: “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

Ozzy quit touring last year, cancelling planned dates. In a message to fans on social media in February 2023, he said: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.”

