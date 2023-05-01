scorecardresearch
Padma Lakshmi claps back at body-shamers: 'Be more grown-up'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi didn’t mince her words when addressing people who criticised her body online.

While attending the Time 100 Gala, the ‘Top Chef’ star blasted trolls who criticize her anatomy while she’s cooking up a storm in kitchen tutorial videos, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have boobs, I have nipples!” Padma, who looked stunning in a flowy dress featuring a high slit, told Page Six on Wednesday, April 26.

“So does every woman and man on the planet.”

The 52-year-old culinary macher went on to note, “I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it, and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and a not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything.”

Padma has been facing heavy backlash on social media for her kitchen attire. Earlier this year, she slammed a fan who took offence when she joked around with her daughter Krishna about her own breasts. “As a mom of 4 daughters, there’s a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice,” one social media user wrote.

In response to that, Padma said, “First if (sic) all it’s a JOKE. And my daughter isn’t uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn’t on social media.”

Back in 2020, the ‘Tomatoes for Neela’ author also clapped back at haters who criticized her for going braless while recording a cooking demonstration. “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself making lasagna.

“So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

–IANS

dc/dpb

