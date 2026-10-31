Actors Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have reportedly ended their relationship after dating rumours linked them for over three years. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two have parted ways amicably, with Ibrahim reportedly taking the decision to end the relationship. However, neither Palak nor Ibrahim has publicly confirmed the news so far.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly part ways

According to the report, an insider claimed that the relationship ended on amicable terms and that both actors intend to focus on their respective careers. The source also said that planned shoots featuring the two have either been cancelled or put on hold.

Speaking about their reported separation, the insider told the publication, “We don’t know…but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren’t planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now.”

The reason behind the reported breakup remains unclear. Since neither actor has issued a public statement, the development remains unconfirmed.

How Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan sparked dating rumours

Palak, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, first sparked dating rumours in 2022. They attracted attention after being spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant, where Palak was seen trying to hide her face from photographers.

Over the years, the two were spotted together on several occasions, including during holidays. Despite the repeated speculation about their relationship, neither Palak nor Ibrahim publicly confirmed that they were dating.

What Shweta Tiwari said about Palak’s dating rumours

In December 2024, Shweta Tiwari addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding her daughter’s personal life in an interview with SCREEN. She said that social media speculation no longer bothered her, explaining that such stories often disappear from public attention quickly.

“Rumors don’t bother me anymore, in all these years I have realized people’s memory only last for 4 hours. They will forget the news after that, so why bother? As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I am getting married every year.

As per the internet, I am already married thrice. These things don’t affect me now, earlier they did when social media was not there and when some journalist never liked writing good things about you. Negativity about actors sell. After dealing with that era, this doesn’t affect me,” Shweta told SCREEN. For now, the reported breakup remains unconfirmed, and both Palak and Ibrahim have yet to comment publicly on the speculation.