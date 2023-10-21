Papiya Sengupta shares joy of Durga Pooja celebrations

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Papiya Sengupta, who is known for her roles in shows like ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, ‘Anamika’, and ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, opened up about her childhood memories of Durga Pooja, and shared how it is the most cherished festival in her life.

Talking about the festivities, Papiya said: “As a Bengali, Navratri takes on a unique flavour for us—it’s ‘Durga Puja,’ the most cherished festival in our lives. During this festive season, our mornings begin early, and we fast until we offer our worship to Maa Durga.”

“The joy of partaking in the ‘bhog’ is something we look forward to. In the evenings, we gather at the pandal, where we reunite with friends and family, savouring the delicious Bengali cuisine,” she shared.

Reflecting on the childhood memories, the actress said: “Back then, celebrations were intimate, with close-knit gatherings of friends and family.”

“In our show ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha,’ we’ve curated a special Navratri track that I’m sure the audience will cherish. I won’t reveal much, but I invite you to join us and savour this unique storyline. These tracks are special for us too, as they bring our on-screen family together, making it a full house of talent and entertainment,” she added.

Papiya is also known for her roles in ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Brahmarakshas’, and ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’.

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ revolves around the journey of Gehna as she tries to win her husband back, all while facing challenges posed by the affluent and haughty Urvashi.

It airs on Shemaroo Umang.

