Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chaddha was seen turning pink as she blushed when she was asked about her wedding rumours with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport.

Several photographers asked about the “news” about her wedding.

Giving just a smile and blushing, Parineeti kept walking towards her car dressed in

an all black outfit.

She was asked again and Parineeti replied with just a “Hmm?”

When she was prodded again to confirm, Parineeti said, “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.” Parineeti blushed and smiled again.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

–IANS

dc/dpb