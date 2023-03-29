scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chaddha was seen turning pink as she blushed when she was asked about her wedding rumours with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport.

Several photographers asked about the “news” about her wedding.

Giving just a smile and blushing, Parineeti kept walking towards her car dressed in

an all black outfit.

She was asked again and Parineeti replied with just a “Hmm?”

When she was prodded again to confirm, Parineeti said, “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.” Parineeti blushed and smiled again.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

–IANS

dc/dpb

Previous article
BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits
Next article
Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 26 yrs after 'Kaliyattam' for their next untitled film
This May Also Interest You
News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 26 yrs after 'Kaliyattam' for their next untitled film

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

News

Karan Kundrra hosts iftar party on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal with Reem Shaikh

News

It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years

News

Parineeti Chopra blushes as asked about dating Raghav Chadha

News

Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

News

Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Sports

South Africa spinner Phangiso allowed to bowl after getting his action cleared

Sports

Football: Belgium overpower Germany in friendly

News

'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US