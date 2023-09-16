‘Parineetii’ actor Ankur Verma has made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Ankur Verma, who essays the role of Rajeev in the television show ‘Parineetii’, has made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home, using materials like mud, and shadu mati.

Ankur, who is from Delhi is excited about worshipping Lord Ganesha at home for the very first time.

Talking about celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankur Verma said: “It’s exciting for me to be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and what better than making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol all by myself. Keeping the recent

reports of climate change and the importance of going green, I chose to make the idol at home with shadu mati.”

He further mentioned: “We owe the younger generation a sustainable future. Instead of talking about change it’s better to lead by example, knowing that our small steps today will go a long way in raising awareness about

environmental concerns. Let’s celebrate responsibly, not just for us, but for the future generation.”

For the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi track of the show, all the actors are gearing themselves to celebrate Ganesh Utsav on the set.

‘Parineetii’ airs Monday to Sunday Colors.

