Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Ahead of her engagement with AAP minister Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s apartment has been lit up with fairy lights.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows Parineeti apartment in Bandra’s high rise building lit up ahead of her engagement, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 13.

Earlier this week, a source had confirmed to IANS that the engagement is happening and preparations are on.

Parineeti is currently in the National Capital as her engagement ceremony is just a day away.

The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. A video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, in which Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
–IANS
Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers
