scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton was recently called out by PETA for getting a dog from a breeder instead of an animal shelter or adoption centre. 

The outrage was caused when Hilton posted a picture of herself with her new dog on social media.

As reported by TMZ, a representative of the group told them “Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade, because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.”

Paris Hilton apparently got her puppy from Foufou’s Teacup Puppies Inc… according to their website, who in turn gets their puppies from breeders which became an issue for PETA.

The PETA representative also said, “PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be ‘sliving’ by adopting.”

Posting a video of herself with her Chihuahua on Instagram, Hilton captioned: “Absolutely in love with my new puppy! He is so adorable and sweet! So special that he’s related to my angel Harajuku Bitch who passed earlier this year.”

“It’s like having a little piece of her still here with me. What should I name my new baby?”

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far
Next article
Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch

News

Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far

News

'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Technology

Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks

News

Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

News

Jackie Shroff shares montage of unseen pictures as ‘Tridev’ turns 34

News

K-dramas that ought to be on your week-end watchlist!

News

Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

News

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

News

Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

News

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s ‘Trial Period’ embraces a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan enjoy ‘Negroni Nights’ during their vacay in Italy

Technology

Tesla to provide more info on driver alert system as US agency probes Autopilot

News

'India's Got Talent' can change lives, says Shilpa Shetty

Technology

India's total addressable startup market could only be 10 cr: Zerodha CEO

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch gets trolled after saying SRK can't act

Others

Suresh Gondalia, Triyom Films embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US