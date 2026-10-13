A New Year’s Eve party, a party bus, cops, goons, fights and even a drunk horse set the stage for Party Animals, an upcoming Hindi comedy starring Viraj Ghelani and a young ensemble cast. Set in Mumbai, the film follows a night out that quickly turns into a series of unexpected problems, with every attempt to fix one situation leading to even more trouble. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Two friends find themselves in trouble

Party Animals follows Mann Patel, played by Viraj Ghelani, and Armaan Khanna, played by Arjun Tanwar. The two are childhood best friends who have taken different paths in life. When they reunite for a night out, their plans soon go wrong. Romantic complications, small arguments that turn into major fights and a series of bad decisions leave the friends struggling to manage the situation.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film takes inspiration from Hollywood comedies such as The Hangover, Superbad and 21 Jump Street. It brings a similar mix of friendship, humour and escalating chaos to an Indian setting, exploring the pressure to have fun, the fear of missing out and the consequences of growing up without always making sensible choices.

An ensemble cast leads the madness

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films, Party Animals features Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi alongside Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar. The film is written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal.

Speaking about the project, Viraj Ghelani says, “Party Animals is a one of a kind movie. It’s a full-on masti film, and I’m really excited for audiences to experience it. It’s packed with friendship, madness and situations that just keep getting crazier. There’s so much energy and relatability in this world, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on the big screen.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar adds, “With Party Animals, we wanted to have some fun with the idea of what a film is supposed to be and how it is supposed to talk about itself. The film is unapologetically chaotic, irreverent and very much in on the joke. We’re not going to pretend that every decision these characters make is a good one. In fact, the worse their decisions get, the more fun things become. Sometimes, you just have to let the madness do its thing.”

With friendship and one disastrous night at its centre, Party Animals will arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.