scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Paul McCartney defends new Beatles song for using AI

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has claimed there will be nothing “artificially or synthetically created” on the upcoming new song.

Last week, the 80-year-old musician announced that work had been finished on ‘the final song’ by the group — which also included drummer Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison and John Lennon — using Artificial Intelligence (AI), but he’s now spoken out again to clarify the track doesn’t feature a digitally-generated likeness of the ‘Imagine’ singer’s voice, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Paul tweeted, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there.”

“Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do,” he said.

The ‘Live and Let Die’ hitmaker had previously explained AI had been use to make John’s vocals on the song ‘pure’.

He told BBC Radio 4, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”

Sir Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ pushed them to complete the song because Paul explained the director “was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette.”

“We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar’,” he added.

The music legend didn’t name the song, but according to reports, it’s said to be ‘Now and Then’.

John — who was murdered in New York in 1980 aged 40 — penned the song and his widow Yoko Ono handed it to his bandmate in 1994 on a tape labelled ‘For Paul’.

It had been considered for release as part of the band’s ‘Anthology’ project, which included a documentary, a three-volume set of double albums, and a book on the history of the group.

However, they went for ‘Real Love’ and ‘Free as a Bird’ from the same tape.

Iconic Beatles producer George Martin refused to produce the former track so they recruited ELO’s Jeff Lynne, who had already co-produced the latter tune.

–IANS

dc/prw/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai
Next article
Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party
This May Also Interest You
News

Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party

Technology

Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai

Technology

IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Technology

'This is the moment' to invest in India, Modi tells US biz

Technology

Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

News

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

News

Jennifer Coolidge binged on pizza during lockdown, thinking 'we all are going to die'

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament

Sports

India's top players to battle for honours in Taekwondo Premier League

Sports

FC Goa complete signing of forward Boris Singh

Sports

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

Sports

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

News

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US