scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the third schedule of ‘OG’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS)  Actors Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped up shooting the third schedule of their upcoming film ‘OG’.

Makers of ‘OG’ took to social media to announce the wrap up of the third schedule in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.

Sharing a picture, the producers DVV Entertainment wrote: “Action, Epicness & Drama…A very productive three Schedules Done & Dusted. #OG Completes 50% of the shoot. Exciting weeks ahead.”

The film also marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Following ‘Scoop’ success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix
Next article
aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ – A captivating tale of an intern in the corporate World
This May Also Interest You
News

aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ – A captivating tale of an intern in the corporate World

News

Following ‘Scoop’ success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix

Technology

85% Indian IT leaders ready for demands of AI in their infrastructure: Report

Technology

Epsilon Advanced Material to invest $650 mn in US, create over 1.5K jobs

News

Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed from preliminary squad for series against India

News

Dave Sidhu joins Sydney Film Festival to encourage Bollywood Cinema in Australia

News

Utkarsh Sharma learnt Urdu from Shaukat Mirza for ‘Gadar 2’

Technology

Wearable tech market poised to reach $156 billion in 2024: Report

Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Emergency’ gave her a ‘deeper understanding of Indian history’

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US