Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the third schedule of ‘OG’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actors Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped up shooting the third schedule of their upcoming film ‘OG’.

Makers of ‘OG’ took to social media to announce the wrap up of the third schedule in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.