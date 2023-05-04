scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is receiving good response to her recently released streaming spy series, ‘Citadel’, has revealed that she went through a rough patch during the initial phase of her Bollywood journey and the reason behind the same was a botched up nose job.

The actress, who has been making startling revelations of late, recently appeared on the ‘Howard Stern Show’ on Sirius XM and shared how she fell into depression and lost three films after the nose surgery went wrong.

She said, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

As per her claims, the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose which led to its collapse. This resulted in her losing three movies. The actress further mentioned that during that period it was difficult for her to leave her home. Her late father, however, encouraged her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

She said her father held “my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Anil Sharma, the Bollywood director, who has helmed ‘Gadar 2’, was also lauded by Priyanka for giving her an acting role after she lost three different movie projects as a result of surgery.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman
Next article
YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zoho introduces 'Ulaa' web browser with focus on users' privacy

Technology

YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

Sports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

News

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

News

Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel

Sports

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Sports

PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters

Technology

81% firms facing shortage in 'power' tech skills globally in AI era

News

Football fanboy Ranveer Singh soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Technology

Microsoft announces new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Sports

DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers

Technology

Hiring for more than Rs 50 lakh per annum jobs in Indian startups down by 80%

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people

Sports

Protesting wrestlers offer to return medals, govt honours after police manhandling

News

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date

Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US