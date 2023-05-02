scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

PC's Met Gala necklace values as much as an IPL team

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, who walked the Met Gala carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, sported a diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crore.

The 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond – the largest in Bulgari – perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the colour black for their appearance.

The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and the dress code was in honour of the late fashion designer, who was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.

On the work front, Priyanka has been garnering a lot of accolades for her recently released streaming series ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's 2nd startups accelerator programme to empower women founders in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's 2nd startups accelerator programme to empower women founders in India

News

Comedians Biswa, Kanan Gill reunite for streaming special 'Mood Kharaab'

News

All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X

News

Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to stream on Prime Video from May 12

Technology

Microsoft introduces 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

Technology

Google pays Rs 1,338cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious (Ld)

Sports

India U-17s gear up for preparatory game against Real Madrid U-17

News

After cats, Met Gala carpet hosts a cockroach

News

Vishal Bhardwaj's series 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley' production concludes

News

Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon

Technology

Apple releases first 'rapid' security fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS

News

Shehnaaz Gill on life: 'Agar Positivity nahi rakhungi, fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi'

Sports

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side ahead of WTC final

Sports

Gurugram: Woman, grand-daughter among 4 win medals in Int'l Karate Championship in Dubai

News

Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ digital premier announced

Technology

Digital transformation revolutionising patient care: Report

News

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ka ‘Mood Kharaab’ hai?!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US