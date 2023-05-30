Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, whose meme with Nicolas Cage from ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ has been trending on social media, showed his devotion to fans in an unusual way. The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor said that his fans once stuck their thumbs in his eyes.

The actor recently made the revelation on a recent episode of a podcast, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, sat down with Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris for en episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Actor Roundtable’ and revealed that he got an eye infection from fans who he let take selfies with their fingers in his eyes.

The Chilean actor said, quoted by ‘People’, “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell on the hit show, shared with the fellow actors that fans wanted to recreate the season 4 GoT scene where Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane, played by Hafþor Julius Bjornsson, gouged Pascal’s character’s eye out in a dramatic fight to the death.

The joke lost some of its humour when ‘The Last of Us’ star said he got “a bit of an eye infection” from the odd fan encounters. Culkin, who stars in drama series ‘Succession’, was shocked, saying, “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.”

–IANS

