scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, whose meme with Nicolas Cage from ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ has been trending on social media, showed his devotion to fans in an unusual way. The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor said that his fans once stuck their thumbs in his eyes.

The actor recently made the revelation on a recent episode of a podcast, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, sat down with Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris for en episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Actor Roundtable’ and revealed that he got an eye infection from fans who he let take selfies with their fingers in his eyes.

The Chilean actor said, quoted by ‘People’, “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell on the hit show, shared with the fellow actors that fans wanted to recreate the season 4 GoT scene where Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane, played by Hafþor Julius Bjornsson, gouged Pascal’s character’s eye out in a dramatic fight to the death.

The joke lost some of its humour when ‘The Last of Us’ star said he got “a bit of an eye infection” from the odd fan encounters. Culkin, who stars in drama series ‘Succession’, was shocked, saying, “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.”

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens
Next article
CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Greenland glaciers melting three times faster than 20th Century: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US