Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar first look introduces six new faces in a youthful romantic comedy

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, an upcoming romantic comedy co-written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, has unveiled its first look poster featuring six new actors. The film is scheduled to release on October 23, 2026, and marks the acting debut of Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber. The first look introduces the six newcomers together in a colourful and youthful poster, giving audiences their first glimpse of the ensemble that will lead the film.

The project is directed by debutant filmmaker Anuj Saini and is being presented as a romantic comedy centred on friendship, love and relationships. Rather than focusing on a single lead pair, the film brings together a group of young characters whose personal equations are expected to drive the story. The first look appears to establish the film’s lighthearted mood while introducing the new actors as a fresh on screen group.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is described as an ensemble comedy that explores the complications of love and friendship. The title itself suggests a story involving romance, second chances and changing relationships, although the makers have not yet revealed detailed information about the plot or the characters. More details about the individual roles and the central conflict are expected to emerge as the film’s promotional campaign continues.

The film brings together a new cast with a team associated with relationship based entertainers. Luv Ranjan has co-written and co-produced the project, while Ankur Garg is also attached as a producer. The film is presented by Luv Films. With six actors making their debut in the same project, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is expected to attract attention for its fresh cast and youthful subject.

Directed by Anuj Saini, the film will arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026. Further updates about the story, characters, trailer and music are expected ahead of its release.