Perry's 'Friends' cast mates hold a private funeral for their departed friend

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) A private funeral was held for Matthew Perry on Friday afternoon (U.S. Pacific Time), with the actor’s ‘Friends’ co-stars in attendance along with other loved ones and family.

This is reported by Variety and quoted People. Peoplereports that Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow all convened for the event, held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

It is also the final resting place of notable names such as Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Nipsey Hussle. The funeral began around 3 p.m. before ending at 5 p.m.

Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54. Two days later, his ‘Friends’ co-stars released a joint statement mourning their fellow cast member.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the five said in the statement. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” Perry’s co-stars added.

Perry, notes Variety, was very forthcoming about his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse after rising to fame in the ’90s. He became addicted to Vicodin and went to rehab after a jet ski accident in 1997.

He later turned his Malibu property into a sober living facility. A foundation in the actor’s name was established earlier on Friday morning, accepting donations to help those struggling with addiction.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” Perry said on the ‘Q With Tom Power’ podcast in 2022, promoting his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.

“I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down,” Perry said, according to Variety.

–IANS

srb/kvd