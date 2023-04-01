scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Comedian-actor Pete Davidson bravely opened up about the tragic death of his father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in World Trade Centre during the 9/11 terror attacks.

The comedian, now 29, was just seven years old when his father died, reports Mirror.co.uk. Scott was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Centre just before the building was destroyed when the Twin Towers collapsed.

Pete said that he has been left with PTSD following his father’s death, which he found out about while watching TV, and has recently been doing a lot of trauma therapy. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star said that his father told him, he was going to pick him up on 9/11,” before the worst happened.

“I got picked up by my mom. She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad’s at work, I had no idea,” he said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“My mom’s like, ‘You’re just grounded, you’re not allowed to watch TV’. I was like, ‘What? I didn’t do anything’. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV.”

“They’re like, ‘These are all the fireman who are dead’,” Pete said during an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s ‘Real Ones’ podcast.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'
Next article
IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

News

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US