Pink Floyd marks 6 yrs of lead guitarist David Gilmour’s performance in Pompeii ruins

London, July 8 (IANS) Legendary progressive rock band Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist and guitar icon David Gilmour and his band held a highly acclaimed performance in the Pompeii ruins in 2017 which was a part of his ‘Live at Pompeii’ live album.

To mark six years of that concert, Pink Floyd took to social media to celebrate it.

Posting pictures of Gilmour’s ‘Live at Pompeii’ album, Pink Floyd captioned: “It has been six years since David Gilmour and his band played two magical nights straight in Pompeii, in the historic ruins. A recording of the shows in the ancient amphitheatre, ‘Live at Pompeii’ was released. Were any of you fortunate enough to have attended either night?”

The album was a massive success and contained several Pink Floyd classics such as ‘High Hopes’, ‘Time’, ‘Great Gig in the Sky’, ‘Money’, ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’.

It also included some of the lesser known Pink Floyd tracks such as ‘Sorrow’ and several of Gilmour’s own solo tracks such as ‘Rattle That Lock’ and ‘Faces of Stone’.

An integral part of Pink Floyd, David Gilmour is considered a guitar legend and is renowned for his more artsy, slow, psychedelic and melodic playing style, which a lot of musicians refer to as ‘feel’. Gilmour’s playing style has inspired countless rock and metal guitarists.

Pink Floyd were noted for their artistic, psychedelic and mellow sound and are considered one of the pioneers of progressive rock alongside bands such as King Crimson, Rush, Genesis and Hawkwind. One of the best selling artists of all time, Pink Floyd have sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

–IANS

anv/aa/khz