Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced June 4, 2027, as the theatrical release date for his upcoming crime thriller Police Company. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane as Daya Nayak, the Mumbai police officer known for his role in encounter operations. Set against the city’s underworld era of 1997 to 2004, the story will explore a period when police action against organised crime became a major part of Mumbai’s history.

The film also features Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal and other actors. Produced by T-Series and Ram Gopal Varma, Police Company focuses on the conflict between the police and the criminal networks that operated in Mumbai during that period.

Police Company explores Mumbai’s encounter era

According to the film’s announcement, the story draws from the activities of a special police squad that reportedly killed 319 gangsters during the period. The film’s central idea presents the police force as a formidable presence in a city where gangsters and organised crime had become serious concerns.

Daya Nayak, played by Harshvardhan Rane, is based on a real police officer associated with Mumbai’s encounter history. The film’s portrayal of the period is expected to examine the methods used by the police and the wider conflict between law enforcement and the underworld.

The subject also raises questions about the use of encounter killings and the limits of police power. While the film takes inspiration from real events, its presentation will be a cinematic interpretation of the people and incidents connected to that era.

To be violent is their qualificationFear is their procedureHunting criminals is their jobAnd they don’t file FIR’SThey just KILL to close the casePOLICE COMPANYIt’s employees are more dangerous than the D COMPANY employeesT SERIES presentsA RAM GOPAL VARMA FILMIn cinemas JUNE 4 th 2027 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 20, 2026

From web series to a two part theatrical release

Police Company was initially planned as a web series but has since been developed as a two part theatrical project. Filming is currently underway, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2027.

For Ram Gopal Varma, whose work has often explored crime, violence and the Mumbai underworld, the project returns to familiar territory. The casting of Harshvardhan Rane as Daya Nayak places a real life figure from Mumbai’s policing history at the centre of the narrative.

With its focus on encounters, organised crime and the relationship between the police and gangsters, Police Company will revisit a significant period in Mumbai’s recent history when it reaches theatres in 2027.