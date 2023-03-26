scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'Aga Naga' song featuring Karthi, Trisha raises expectations of fans for movie release on April 28

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The ‘Aga Naga’ song of Ponniyin Selvan-2 was released a few days ago and the song has lived upto the hype it has created.

The song with the music by the legendary A.R. Rahman and with the debutant lyricist Ilango Krishnan fitting in with some exemplary Tamil usage has already given music lovers an awe feeling.

The screen chemistry between Kundhavi (Trisha) and Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) in the song has given fans high expectations for the movie Ponniyin Selvan-2 to be released globally on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 directed by ace director Mani Ratnam was the highest money-collecting movie of 2022.

‘Aga Naga’ is about Princess Kundhavai’s love and yearning for Vanthiyathevan as she is waiting for his return from Sri Lanka.

Ever since the super duper hit movie, Ponniyin Selvan’s part 1 was released last year, there has been a wait for the ‘Aga Naga’ song which was played briefly when Vanthiyathevan (played by Karthi) meets Kundhavi (Trisha) during the romantic boat scene.

A poster of a blindfolded Vanthiyathevan kneeling before a sword-holding Kundhavi is trending in social media. The media is abuzz with rumours that the Vanthiyathevan was a double spy who had cheated both Kundhavi and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai).

The song, ‘Aga Naga’ in Tamil, ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ in Hindi, ‘Kirunage’ in Kannada, ‘Aaganandhe’ in Telugu, and ‘Akamalar’ in Malayalam.

‘Aga Naga’, ‘Aaganandhe’ and ‘Akamalar’ have vocals by Shakthishree Gopalan and lyrics are by Ilango Krishnan in Tamil, Anantha Sriram in Telugu and Rafeeq Ahamed in Malayalam version of the song.

‘Kirunage’ in Kannada was sung by Rakshitha Suresh with lyrics by Jayanth Kaikini. Gulzar has written the lyrics of ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ and sung by Shilpa Rao.

The movie has a star cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Karthi in major roles.

–IANS

aal/prw/pgh

