Pooja Bhatt turns director for special audition task at 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) In a thrilling twist, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has introduced a special task that puts the house’s ration at stake.

Recently, the ticket to the Finale task got cancelled and left the contestants with a whirlwind of emotions, ranging from joy for getting another chance to frustration for falling short of reaching the final week. But, things are about to get even more intense.

Renowned director and actor Pooja Bhatt takes charge, turning the activity area into a movie office for auditions. The character board displays various roles like Villain, Heroine, Crowd Ka Hissa, Passing Shot, and more.

Pooja’s task is to select three contestants who will audition for the roles, and then based on their performances throughout the season, she must assign them roles as if they are actors in her upcoming film. However, the ultimate decision lies with the janta, who hold the power to vote for the best fit for each character.

The pressure is high as the chosen contestants must match the audience’s votes for their respective roles. Success will ensure the safety of the house’s ration, but failure will result in a significant penalty.

The excitement and drama build up as the lights, camera, and action begin in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

Who will lose and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in ‘Chup: Revenge of The Artist’ as Zenobia Shroff.

–IANS

sp/aa/prw

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
