Pooja Dhingra to join Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar as judge in new season of 'MasterChef India'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Chef Pooja Dhingra is set to join Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar as a judge on the upcoming season of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’.

During the previous season Pooja graced the show as a guest judge.

Chef Pooja shared her enthusiasm about donning the judge’s hat, saying that the show is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey.

The Chef mentioned that on the show “each dish is a canvas and every flavour is a brushstroke painting a unique story”.

“I’m delighted to be joining the MasterChef judging panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous,” she said.

Pooja further mentioned, “I’m humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors like Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer and together we aim to inspire innovation and discover the next generation of culinary maestros. I can’t wait to see the sparks of creativity ignite in the MasterChef kitchen as we embark on this delectable adventure.”

The judges will guide and inspire 16 dedicated contestants.

‘MasterChef India’ is set to return on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
