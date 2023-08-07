scorecardresearch
Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Calling it a ‘delight’ to work opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, actress Pooja A Gor said the former ‘unfailingly’ added charm to every scene.

Pooja will be seen playing Officer Arjun’s (played by Dulquer) better-half.

Speaking of her role, Pooja shared: “Working with the entire D2R team on this Netflix series was a dream come true, especially collaborating with directors Raj & DK, whom I had long admired.”

“The shooting experience was fantastic, they welcomed actors’ suggestions, making it a boon for us to work with. It was also a delight working with Dulquer, who unfailingly added charm to every scene. I am very excited and can’t wait for the audience to see how each character’s story unfolds on the show,” she added.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj.

The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
