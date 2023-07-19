scorecardresearch
Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Telugu stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have reached the US to attend the much publicised first glimpse event of their upcoming sci-fi film action film ‘Project K’ at the San Diego Comic-Con, the comic book convention which is set to be held from July 20 to July 23.

The two actors can be seen wearing the merchandised hoodies from the film. The picture of the two actors was shared by the film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies on their social media.

In the picture, Rana can be seen donning a hat, an ear-stud and a thick stubble while Prabhas looks at the landscape in front of him with his hands on the waist as he sports a cap.

The makers of the sci-fi film film are steadily unveiling new assets to the film in the run up to its release. Recently, the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film was revealed.

The film’s poster was also displayed at the iconic location of Times Square in New York. The film, directed by the National Award winner Nag Ashwin, will make its debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con. The film boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika alongside Nag Ashwin, on July 20. During this panel, the creators of ‘Project K’ will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s grandest stage.

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

