scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prateik Chaudhary records audio series with Sumbul Toqueer Khan

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Prateik Chaudhary recently shot an audio series with former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan for a radio channel.

The ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ actor sounds very excited about the project. He is also all praises for Sumbul, who rose to fame with ‘Imlie’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

“The audio series was with Pocket Fm. Me and Sumbul are the leads of the series. We both are playing husband and wife. Name of the series is ‘Devil Se Shaadi’ and I am playing Rajveer in it, while Sumbul is seen in the character of Ishqi. Can’t tell you any more about the story but yes it’s a very interesting narrative and I am sure people are going to love it,” he said.

Prateik had fun working with Sumbul.

“I know her from before as we both have worked for the same production house that is Four Lions Films. But yes I am shooting with her for the first time and that too playing the lead opposite her.”

“So, ya it was really fun and amazing,” he continues that she has become the youth icon after Imlie and Big Boss.

“She has really achieved a lot and proved herself at a very young age. I am very proud of her.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black
Next article
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ 4th & final season premiere announced
This May Also Interest You
News

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ 4th & final season premiere announced

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black

Technology

IIT-K develops virtual system to fight cyber crime

Technology

Opera launches revamped browser with AI chatbot

Technology

vivo launches 'Y36' with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Fiona Alison: The French-born influencer soon to appear in an OTT web series

News

'Imlie' actor Shaan Mishra has no qualms doing bold scenes if script demands it

Sports

'A sense of nervousness, but it's mainly excitement': Healy experiences a spectrum of emotions for 'most hyped Women's Ashes'

News

Randeep Hooda’s ‘Sergeant’ premiere announced

News

Punjabi pop star Sukhe’s ‘Jogi’ blends nostalgia with contemporary beats

Technology

Germany's top newspaper slashing 20% of jobs, replacing workers with AI

Health & Lifestyle

Medical Commission extends recognition of Assam's two medical colleges

Health & Lifestyle

Space travel may alter gene expression, weaken immune system: Study

News

‘Neeyat’ trailer promises a taut whodunit mystery

News

Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta supports ‘Adipurush’: says ‘Bhavnao ko samjho’

News

Get ready to groove to the irresistible beats of Punjabi pop sensation Sukhe’s new track ‘Jogi’. Out now on T-Series

Technology

This smartphone works as a thermometer that accurately detect fevers

Sports

Ashes 2023: McCullum backs Moeen Ali,Jonny Bairstow to come good in second Test in Lord's

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US