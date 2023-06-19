scorecardresearch
Prem Chopra, Shotgun, Aamir, Salman, Jackie: B-Town's night out at Karan-Drisha reception

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) “You are my today and all of my tomorrows,” Bollywood actor and Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol waxed lyrical as he shared the first pictures of his marriage ceremony with long-time girlfriend and now wife, Drisha Acharya.

Karan and Drisha officially became man and wife on Sunday afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the neighbourhood of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and then they got ready for the reception — Drisha looking svelte and stunning in her beige flowing gown and Karan, dapper in his tuxedo and bowtie.

“The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives,” Karan wrote on Instagram. “We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

“Blessed to have a daughter in our family now,” said doting uncle Bobby Deol, increasingly looking like “KGF” star Yash’s doppelganger, but resplendent in festive finery.

The wedding reception saw Bollywood — past and present — show up in strength, befitting an evening hosted by one of Hindi cinema’s ruling families (and Drisha, too, is the pioneering Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter).

There was Aamir Khan, all smiles in jeans and brown short kurta, sleeves rolled up, and Salman Khan presenting just the opposite picture with his sharp suit, unsmiling face, and phalanx of safari-suited bodyguards armed with automatics.

Dharmendra hugged and greeted his contemporary star and old Lok Sabha associate Shatrughan Sinha. ‘Prem naam hai mera’ Chopra glowed in the lights and enjoyed the attention of the paparazzi.

Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada, sporting a multi-hued Nepali cap, made the paparazzi’s day by sitting in their midst, singing a couple of melodious lines and getting his pictures clicked with them. They, after all, had spent the entire day shooting other people’s pictures.

Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika, who have been regulars at the wedding festivities, came dressed in salwar suits that stood out because of their fine embellishments.

Also present to bless the couple were Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai, and of course the extended Deol family — the groom’s father, Sunny Deol, his younger son Rajveer, who was busy helping his father distribute sweets to the photographers earlier in the day, uncle Bobby, who came with wife Tania and son Aryaman, and Karan’s cousin Abhay.

