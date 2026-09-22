Prem Keetanu trailer gives a glimpse of Veer Pahariya’s confused love story

The trailer of Prem Keetanu is out, introducing a colourful college setting filled with friendship, romance, humour and heartbreak. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film stars Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. Produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

The trailer follows a group of young people as they deal with college life, relationships and the confusion that comes with growing up. Veer Pahariya plays the central character, a young man experiencing the complications of his first romance. His character appears unsure about love and friendship as he tries to understand his feelings and deal with the situations around him.

Aparshakti Khurana plays a character with a very different personality. His role brings confidence and swagger, creating a contrast with Veer’s more innocent approach to romance. Their equation becomes an important part of the trailer when both characters find themselves involved in a romantic situation with the same girl. Aafiya Sayed also features in the central relationship, adding another layer to the story.

Set against college life, Prem Keetanu explores friendship, love, aspirations and heartbreak. The story also looks at the problems young people face while trying to understand relationships and find their place in the world. The film has been described as a youthful comedy drama about a group of college friends dealing with the ups and downs of growing up.

Music plays an important role in the trailer. The film features songs composed by Sachet Parampara, Annkur Pathak, Rahul Mishra, The Rish and Shashi Suman. The music is used across the romantic, friendship and emotional portions of the trailer and forms an important part of the film’s college setting.

Prem Keetanu marks Gaurav Verma’s first independent production venture under Avanika Films. The film is co presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios. With its trailer now released, Prem Keetanu is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026.