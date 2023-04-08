scorecardresearch
Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, April 8 (IANS) In the late hours of Friday, Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran hastened to release the trailer for his next ‘Aadujeevitham’ after it was found to be leaked online. Directed by national award-winning, the film looks poised to impress, the teaser indicated.

The pan India actor who took to social media to share the trailer with his fans, wrote, ” AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be ‘leaked’ online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see.”

However, fans were quick to identify Prithviraj’s unrecognizable avatar in the 3-minute clip. The storyline revolves around a Keralite migrant worker, Najeeb, who leaves his family and village in search of work. Aadujeevitham translates to aThe goat life’ and is based on a best-selling novel, with the same title, authored by Benyamin, and is based on real-life events.

The trailer’s hard-hitting visuals along with the haunting background score create a perfect backdrop for this thrilling desert adventure survival story.

The trailer indicates a promising survival story, possibly an unforgettable one in Indian cinema in a long time.

The film already has ace crew members like A.R. Rahman, Resul Pookutty, Sreekar Prasad, and Sunil K.S. backing the film.

–IANS

pvn/pgh

