Priyanka Chopra describes filming 'Love Again' as terrifying experience

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was forced to cope with a “daunting atmosphere” on ‘Love Again’.

The 40-year-old actress stars in the new romantic comedy film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion but admits it was tricky to generate the emotions required as the picture was filmed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was nuts at that time. It was tough, but it was a scary time in the world. As actors, we’re the ones that have to take off our masks on set. I was terrified, honestly, in the beginning. It was a very scary, daunting atmosphere, and we were doing a romantic comedy – we had to bring lightness and fun to set in this daunting atmosphere,” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We really leaned on each other to create a fun environment on set with each other. We would laugh and crack jokes and tried to find the joy so that we could inspire and infuse ourselves as well. But it wasn’t easy.”

Priyanka stars in the film as Mira Ray, who – struggling to cope with the death of her fiance – sends romantic messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Heughan). Rob is drawn to Mira’s beautiful texts and seeks Celine Dion’s assistance to find her in real life when he is tasked with writing a feature about the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer.

Sam admits that the pandemic was one of the main reasons he accepted the chance to play the male lead in the film.

The ‘Outlander’ star said, “I think we were all ready for it. After the lockdowns and being in isolation, everyone was ready to feel joy again. That’s why this was such a well-timed movie to make. I think we all, certainly after the pandemic and everything else that’s going on in the world, needed this kind of movie and this kind of message.”

