Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth photos spark curiosity over an apparent bite mark

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Nick Jonas, giving followers a look at their family moments and festive traditions. However, apart from the couple’s celebration, one detail in her pictures caught the attention of social media users. Some viewers noticed a mark that they believed looked like a bite mark, leading to jokes, reactions and discussions online.

The actress has not confirmed what caused the mark, and the claims circulating online remain speculation.

Priyanka Chopra shares Karwa Chauth moments with Nick Jonas

Priyanka’s post included several moments from the celebration, including her DIY mehendi featuring initials, the traditional fast breaking ritual and photographs of the couple wearing matching ethnic outfits.

The pictures also showed Priyanka and Nick posing together against a dusk skyline. Their celebration drew attention because Nick reportedly adjusted his tour schedule to spend the occasion with Priyanka without her having to ask him.

The gesture became one of the main talking points among followers, with many appreciating the couple’s effort to celebrate the festival together despite their professional commitments.

Apparent bite mark sparks online reactions

While several fans focused on the couple’s festive pictures, others noticed a mark visible in the photographs. Some social media users jokingly described it as a bite mark, leading to humorous comments and conversations about the couple’s personal moments.

However, the actual cause of the mark is unknown. The online discussion also raised questions about how closely celebrity photographs are examined and whether every personal detail shared during a festival needs public interpretation.

Bite mark on hips. Priyanka Chopra posted this picture as part of her Karwachauth celebrations. https://t.co/JgysHugs5g — MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) October 30, 2026

The reactions reflected different opinions, with some treating the observation as harmless humour and others questioning the attention given to an unconfirmed detail.

Celebrity Karwa Chauth posts attract wider discussion

The conversation comes amid broader social media debates about celebrity celebrations and the expectations surrounding Karwa Chauth. Other personalities, including Shafaq Naaz, have also faced criticism connected to discussions around the festival.

For Priyanka and Nick, the original post focused on their celebration, family moments and time together. Although the apparent mark became an unexpected topic online, the pictures primarily offered followers a glimpse of how the couple marked Karwa Chauth this year.