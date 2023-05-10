scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn’t pay attention to her man’s past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: “I don’t give a f*** who he’s dated.”

“We are talking about the future… I always say this – I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple started dating in May 2018 — two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding — but when they first came into each other’s lives, Priyanka was hesitant.

She said: “I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'”

“And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker.”

“Always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he’s propped up… I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard.”

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife’s DMs with a very direct message.

She recalled: “Literally, his message was, ‘I’ve been told we should meet’. How cocky? So sexy.”

Once she had been on Google and seen the music video for his track ‘Close’, she decided to give him a chance.

She said: “(I thought), ‘That body deserves at least a date.’ Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees… I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something.”

She fired back with her own cheeky message, teasing: “My response to him was, ‘Why don’t you text me? My team can see my DMs.’ “

Five years later, Priyanka explained his support for her helps keep their relationship strong.

She said: “He’s the most excited about the shows that I’m doing, he was most excited, you know, when I’m on a carpet.”

“He’ll step aside and he’ll take like pictures of me. That’s what you want. You want your man to be your champion.”

–IANS

dc/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters
Next article
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US