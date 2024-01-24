Priyanka chopra turns cheerleader for mannara chopra as she becomes 'big boss 17' finalist

Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to cousin and actress Mannara, as the latter has made it to the top five in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'

Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to cousin and actress Mannara, as the latter has made it to the top five in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’. The ‘Bigg Boss’ house recently saw eviction of Vicky Jain. Bigg Boss then announced the top five contestants of this season — Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

Cheering for her sister Mannara, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of Mannara.

The picture, which is from the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, features Mannara in a green top, and smiling candidly.

Priyanka wrote: “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem #Biggboss”, followed by a red heart emoji.

The grand finale of the show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to unfold on January 28.