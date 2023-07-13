scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka sends b'day wishes to Malala: 'Be blessed with the best'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has showered her birthday love on the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Pakistani global education activist and Hollywood producer Malala Yousafzai on her 26th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a throwback smiling picture with Malala, and wrote, “Happy birthday @malala! May you be blessed with the best, always!” , with a pink heart emoji.

Malala replied to PeeCee’s post with a blush face emoji.

The young activist also penned a long note, remembering her first speech at the United Nations.

“Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. Since my first speech @unitednations after surviving being shot, I finished my high school and graduated from university.

“I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls’ education,” Malala wrote.

She added: “We have seen achievements and setbacks, but we keep fighting. At 16 years old, I couldn’t imagine what the next decade would hold — for myself or girls like me. But I was hopeful because I saw the world waking up to the injustices we faced.”

Malala concluded by saying: “Today I can see the future more clearly — because I have met our future leaders. Girls and young women, like the ones in this photo, understand the power of education — and they are working to open the school gates wide enough for every child to enter.

“I know that if we match their determination, fund their work and follow their lead, we will see so much more progress in the next ten years.”

–IANS

sp/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI
Next article
It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google renames AI-powered notes app to NotebookLM

Technology

GitHub announces public beta of passwordless authentication

News

Sumbul recounts how she shot for 24 hours for music video 'Sazishen'

News

It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot

Sports

Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI

News

Kevin Costner wants to make estranged wife's life like 'hell'

News

Ryan Gosling's house filled with Barbie 'avalanche'

News

Shadow of actors' strike looms over 'Oppenheimer' London premiere

Technology

Apple partners non-profit fund Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

Technology

New Apple software updates bring more power to Indian users across devices

News

'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

Sports

1st Test: WTC Final snub spurred me in my comeback, says Ashwin after fifer against Wes Indies

Technology

Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk to enter retail market

Technology

Microsoft testing AI hub for Windows 11 app store

Technology

Breaking barriers: realme's C Series pushes boundaries in accessible smartphone technology

Technology

Musk explores setting up Tesla supply chain ecosystem in India: Report

Sports

Football: Ex-Barcelona defender Marlon secures Fluminense return

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US