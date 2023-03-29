scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced colourism and spoke about being lightened for the screen in films.

The Indian actress also revealed that she regrets being part of ‘damaging’ skin fairness ads during the mid-2000s.

“When I joined the movie business, if you were fair, you were guaranteed some sort of success or casting, but if you were darker… and I’m not even that dark. For darker girls, it was like, well, let’s lighten you up. I was lightened up in many movies,” Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shephard on the podcast Armchair Expert.

The star, who is married to Nick Jonas, shared that the make-up put on her and bright lighting used to look lighter than she was on screen.

She added, “We were taught that damaging bullsh*t. Even I got caught up into it and I look back on that, the commercial was so damaging. I’m darker skinned and this guy comes in, selling flowers, and he doesn’t even look at me. I start using this cream and I get a job, I get the guy and all my dreams come true. That was like the mid-2000s,” she said.

Priyanka is now a big star in Hollywood and she lives with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka will next be seen in Prime Video ‘Citadel’ and in the rom-com ‘Love Again’.

–IANS

dc/shb/

Previous article
Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident
Next article
Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024
This May Also Interest You
News

'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

News

Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024

News

Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Sports

AIFF signs MoU with Manipur govt to build footballing facilities in state

Sports

Miami Open: Rybakina advances to semifinals with win over Trevisan

Sports

3rd T20I: Hendricks' 83 in vain as West Indies beat South Africa by 7 runs, claim series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to likely shorten Covid isolation period to 5 days in May

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef appeals for funding to respond to cholera outbreak in 11 African nations

Sports

Euro 2024 qualifier: McTominay scores twice as Scotland stun Spain

Sports

Teen prodigy Litchfield rewarded with Ashes call-up for Australia

Sports

Striker Moreno joins Ecuador's Independiente del Valle

Health & Lifestyle

Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin

Health & Lifestyle

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

Sports

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

Sports

Miami Open: Fritz advances to quarterfinals with a win over Rune

Sports

'Praying for nothing serious', Andreescu gives an update on her injury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US