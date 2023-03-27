scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his 'Jubilee' look to his father Biswajeet

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will soon be seen playing Srikant Roy — the head honcho of a Hindi film studio in the upcoming streaming series, ‘Jubilee — recently revealed that his style in the series is an ode to his father Biswajeet Chatterjee.

The series, which is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama, interwoven with multiple characters.

Speaking of his character, Prosenjit shared, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

The series also stars an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.

–IANS

aa/bg

Previous article
Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3
Next article
WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for early County Championship season

Sports

WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey

News

Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

News

Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!

Sports

IBA delivers open letter to IOC chief, executive board on governance concerns

Sports

There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am: Sunil Chhetri

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety post cardiac arrest more common in women than men: Study

Health & Lifestyle

61% Mumbaikars feel 'sleepy' at workplace, claims survey

News

Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Priyanka now serves on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' actors branch

News

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

News

Japanese mom creates 'RRR' flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

Sports

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with 'joining exceptional and passionate team in India'

Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US