scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Proud moment for Indian cinema: Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan's GMA gig

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi is elated over his actor-son Ram Charan featuring on the popular talk show ‘Good Morning America’ on the US television network, ABC.

Chiranjeevi called it a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema. Tollywood’s ‘Mega Star’ took to Twitter on Thursday to express his feelings about Ram Charan featuring in the famed show.

On the show, Ram Charan described ‘RRR’ helmer S.S. Rajamouli as the “Steven Spielberg of India”.

RRR actor Ram Charan appeared in the show to promote director S. S. Rajamouli’s film ahead of the Oscars next month.

“Amazing how the Power of One — passionate idea born in the visionary Rajamouli’s brain — envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards!” wrote Chiranjeevi. Writer and producer Kona Venkat called it “a proud moment” for the Telugu audience, every Indian, every friend of Ram Charan.

Speaking on the show, Ram Charan hinted that Rajamouli will “make his way intto global cinema very soon, with the next film.” Rajamouli’s next movie, incidentally, is an adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. “He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India,” the actor said.

And when the host asked what the ‘RRR’ story was all about, Ram Charan said: “It is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters.”

The ‘RRR’ track, ‘Naatu Naatu’, which won a Golden Globe, is in the race for the Best Song trophy at th 95th Oscars. The film is to be re-released across the US on March 3 in the build-up to the Oscars.

Ram Charan told Good Morning America’: “It is not just ‘RRR’, it is Indian cinema and Indian technicians who are being honoured. And just when we thought we had achieved everything possible in India and move on to the next project, the West just showed us that it was just the beginning.”

–IANS

ms/srb

Previous article
Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci have been secretly dating for four months
Next article
Madrid Derby preview: Why you just can't miss Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid this weekend!
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

Health & Lifestyle

'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra win league matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US