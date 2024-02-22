Puneet Issar to take Broadway-style musical 'Jai Shri Ram – Ramayan' to US, Canada

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Puneet Issar, who is known for essaying the role of Duryodhana in B. R. Chopra’s television series ‘Mahabharat’, is set to tell the Indian epic tale of ‘Ramayana’ in a Broadway-style musical.

The show titled ‘Jai Shri Ram – Ramayan’, will be premiered in the US and Canada after successful exhibition across India.

The show, created, written, produced, and directed by Puneet Issar & Siddhant Issar, offers a captivating rendition of the epic and presents its highlights in a poetic format.

The duration of the play is 2 hours and 45 minutes inclusive of 15-minute intervals. This musical Broadway-style theatrical show has 13 original sound tracks and a live background score.

Talking about the musical show, Puneet Issar shared: “I am thrilled to premiere this grandeur, offering audiences in the US and Canada a glimpse of Indian artistry and talent through this unforgettable epic narrative. This is not only an ancient Indian epic, the production also portrays human relationships, and values of humanity, steering clear of religious themes.”

He further mentioned: “This show is a must for today’s generation and I can’t wait to spread joy and entertainment through our performances. I am looking forward to forging new memories for sure.”

The Broadway-style spectacle stars Puneet Issar as Raavan, Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman, Shilpa Raizada as Sita, and Siddhant Issar as Ram.

The theatrical production will grace the stage across multiple venues in the US and Canada, including cities Dallas, California Bay Area, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Chicago, Houston, Toronto, Vancouver, Raleigh, North Carolina, Boston from mid-April to May.

Puneet Issar added “’Jai Shri Ram – Ramayan’ is India’s longest-running Broadway-style musical extravaganza and making its debut in the US and Canada, uniting global audiences in an unparalleled celebration of cultural richness. The idea behind this Broadway musical is to showcase and celebrate our Indian history, talent as well as artistry. After an incredible run in India, we are eager to amplify the excitement manifold as we embark on this fresh global stage experience.”

The show is organised by Shri Balaji Entertainment and Dome Entertainment.

