Actor Pranutan Bahl has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming suspense thriller Pyaade, which also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Adhyayan Suman. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. Written and directed by Shekhar S Jha, the project is produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures.

The first poster gives a glimpse into the film’s world, which appears to revolve around power, manipulation and secrets. It hints at a story where different characters have their own motives and every decision could change the situation. While the makers have not revealed many details about the plot, the poster introduces the suspense-filled setting of the film.

Pranutan Bahl takes on a new role as an ACP

One of the key highlights of Pyaade is Pranutan’s character. The actor will be seen playing an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), marking her first time exploring a police officer’s role on screen.

Speaking about her experience of joining the film, Pranutan Bahl said, “I am really glad that I got to be a part of Pyaade. When I was first told about the film and my character, I was very excited to take it up. I play the role of a cop in the film, and it’s a completely new space for me. I haven’t explored a character like this before, so it was exciting to step into a role that is quite different from what I have done so far. I am looking forward to audiences watching the film and seeing this side of me.”

Jimmy Sheirgill and Adhyayan Suman join the thriller

Apart from Pranutan, the film features Jimmy Sheirgill and Adhyayan Suman in important roles. Their presence brings together a cast from different generations of Hindi cinema for a suspense thriller.

The film is written and directed by Shekhar S Jha and produced by Rinku Singh for Shining Moon Pictures. Cinépolis India will handle its distribution.

Pyaade to release in December 2026

Pyaade will arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. With its first poster now released, more details about the characters, storyline and trailer are expected to emerge closer to the release.