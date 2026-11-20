The makers of Pyaade have unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming thriller, offering audiences an introduction to the film’s world and its suspense-filled atmosphere. Featuring Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles, the film is directed by Shekhar S Jha and is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 December 2026.

The first glimpse gives viewers a look at the film’s gripping visuals and intriguing premise. While the makers have kept several details about the story under wraps, the initial footage hints at a narrative built around suspense and mystery. The teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s atmosphere without revealing too much about the plot or the characters.

Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl headline the film

Pyaade brings together Jimmy Sheirgill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl for the upcoming thriller. The combination of these actors in a suspense-driven story is among the key aspects of the project.

Jimmy Sheirgill, who has appeared in several films across different genres, takes centre stage alongside Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl. Their characters and the relationships they share within the story are yet to be revealed in detail.

The film is directed by Shekhar S Jha and produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures. With its first glimpse now available, the project has introduced its central cast and established the suspenseful tone that audiences can expect.

Pyaade to release on 11 December 2026

The makers have confirmed 11 December 2026 as the theatrical release date for Pyaade. The film will arrive in cinemas towards the end of the year, with further details about its trailer, music and promotional campaign expected to be announced closer to release.

For now, the first glimpse has introduced the film’s visual style and central cast while keeping its storyline largely under wraps. More information about the characters and the plot is awaited as the film moves closer to its theatrical release.

With Jimmy Sheirgill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl leading the cast, Pyaade will look to bring a suspense-driven story to the big screen.