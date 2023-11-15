R. Madhavan’s character in 'The Railway Men' is a man of conviction

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Unveiling his new avatar for the mini-series ‘The Railway Men’, actor R. Madhavan’s new character promo as Rati Pandey, shows him as a man of conviction and commitment.

The General Manager of Central Railways who handled operations during the infamous 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, he is shown tryingand figuring out a way to evacuate the residents of Bhopal.

At time of disaster, the short promo shows him as fearless enough to take on the life-threatening task of handling evacuation, as the air has turned toxic due to the gas leak.

Narrating the incident, he is head saying: “There has been a leak at the Union Carbide factory. The whole city is choking. In such a dire time, only a fool would go to help, or a loved one.”

A realistic take on the infamous 1984 incident, the railway officers at the time were assigned the mammoth task of evacuations as well as supply of materials to contain the leakage.

One of the worst disasters in history and the worst industrial catastrophe, the Bhopal Gas tragedy was caused by a gas leak at the Union Carbide factory which caused over an estimated 2,000 people to die in Bhopal due to the toxic gas.

Apart from that, an unknown number died due to complications after surviving the leak. As over 6,000,000 were affected by this leak.

Directed by Shiv Rawali, the four-episode mini-series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu in pivotal roles. The show, produced by YRF, will be released on Netflix on November 18.

–IANS

anv/kvd