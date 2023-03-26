scorecardresearch
Raashii Khanna desires to do an 'Aashiqui' kind of film with Kartik Aaryan

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like ‘Aashiqui’.

Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.”

“That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among others.

