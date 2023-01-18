scorecardresearch
Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

By News Bureau
Raashii Khanna feels her 'Farzi' character will resonate with women at large
Raashii Khanna in Farzi poster _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Raashii Khanna, who will be seen essaying the role of a government official in the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series ‘Farzi’, feels that a lot of women will relate to her character and the challenges that she faces every day in her professional and personal life.

Shedding light on her character, Rashi said: “My character of Megha is that of a modern girl in a patriarchal set-up. We talk about equality and feminism but still, a woman has to struggle a lot in her professional and personal space. She struggles in her personal space with her mother in the series.”

She further mentioned that the audience is bound to empathise with her and her relentless fight to get what she seeks: “You empathise with her because she is very relentless, if she sets her mind to it, she accomplishes it at any cost and that manifests itself in her way of dealing with her job and her seniors. She is a bit grey for me, not really black and white because she doesn’t care about the rules, regulations and the law.”

Given women’s fight against the patriarchy that still dictates the functioning of the modern world, the actress feels that the character will deeply resonate with women across the board.

“She is in a way similar to me and I learnt a lot while playing this character and I must say that a lot of women will relate to Megha and her struggles,” she concluded.

‘Farzi’ will stream on Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Pic. Sourceraashiikhanna
Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI
Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3
