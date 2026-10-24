The shooting of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna‘s upcoming film Mauja Hi Mauja has officially wrapped up. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the family entertainer has moved another step closer to its theatrical release. To mark the occasion, Raashii shared several behind the scenes pictures on social media, offering a glimpse of the fun she and her co-stars had while working on the film.

Raashii Khanna shares memories from Mauja Hi Mauja sets

Raashii, who is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan for the first time, described the filming experience as something that felt more like a holiday than work.

Sharing pictures with her co-stars and director, she wrote, “Every film has a story on screen, but sometimes the real fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling! 😂❤️ #maujahimauja was one of those shoots that felt more like a vacation than work,”

The actress revealed that the cast spent their free time playing games and enjoying each other’s company between shots. “From the unstoppable laughter to the Ludo games, dumb charades, carrom matches and all the madness in between, there was never a dull moment. And clearly, not every memory is meant to be a dignified one! 😂“ She also thanked Akshay, Vidya and Anees Bazmee for making the experience memorable.

“Akshay sir, Vidya ma’am and Anees sir, thank you for making this journey so much fun. The film may be wrapped, but I have a feeling the stories from this set will keep us laughing for a long time! ❤️🎬🫶🏻 “

What we know about Mauja Hi Mauja

Mauja Hi Mauja is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Cape of Good Films. The film brings together Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna under Anees Bazmee’s direction.

According to recent reports, the film has secured a ₹60 crore all-India distribution deal with PVR INOX Pictures. However, the makers have yet to announce its official release date. Apart from Mauja Hi Mauja, Raashii has other projects lined up, including Dharman alongside Rajinikanth and Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. With filming now complete, further updates about Mauja Hi Mauja’s release are awaited.