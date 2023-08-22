scorecardresearch
Raftaar didn't talk much on 'Bajao' sets to stay in character

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar, who is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming streaming show ‘Bajao’, has revealed that he used to be super quiet while on the sets of the show. He wouldn’t talk much in order to stay true to his character.

In the series, Raftaar essays the role of a rapper belonging to the Punjabi music industry.

Talking about his preparations for the part, Raftaar said: “I would stay in my zone and on set I would observe people when they would be giving takes. I would put a chair and I would just look at people and understand and constantly stay in that vibe. I would not talk much on sets, staying true to the character.”

The rapper further mentioned that for the show, he drew a lot of references from his life.

“Things are a bit exaggerated in the show but mushkilon ka samna maine bhi kiya hai, udaas main bhi raha hoon, Masti main bhi karta hi hun, music se mujhe bahut pyaar hai hi. Toh yeh character bahut dur nahi tha mere self se (I too have faced difficulties in life, I have been sad, I do have a lot of fun and I absolutely love music so this character is very close to who I’m in real life),” he said.

‘Bajao’, produced by Jio Studios, is a crazy comedy series driven by three guys, one bindass girl and a Rapper amid the pressures of making it and surviving in the Punjabi music world pulling a satirical entertainment which is overloaded with mishaps and madness

The show will start streaming on JioCinema from August 25.

