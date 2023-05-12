scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti to get engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13 (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party’s high-profile Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will go for his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra on Saturday, May 13, wearing an ivory achkan and trousers designed by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

Parineeti will be dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the ceremony to be attended by close friends and relatives of the couple, including notably Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at the sprawling Kapurthala House on Mansingh Road, across the road from the Taj Mahal Hotel, in Lutyens’s Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is Parineeti’s sister, will land in the National Capital on May 13.

The engagement ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the ‘ardas’ or the holy prayer. It is expected to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, and Bollywood personalities as well.

Kapurthala House is now the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in the city. It was last occupied by Maharaja Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala, who sold it to a businessman named Radheshyam Makhanlal Seksaria in 1950, but it was later requisitioned by the Government of India.

Ahead of her engagement, Parineeti’s apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been lit up with fairy lights. A video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Parineeti’s apartment in a Bandra highrise brightly lit up for the special occasion.

Rumours that Raghav and Parineeti were dating picked up last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have been spotted together several times — at the Mumbai airport or coming out of restaurants.

On the work front, meanwhile, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali film ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated in the 1980s.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
On World Nurses Day, experts stress need for upskilling
Next article
Suryakumar's maiden IPL ton powers Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Suryakumar's maiden IPL ton powers Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans

Health & Lifestyle

On World Nurses Day, experts stress need for upskilling

Health & Lifestyle

Goa Cong demands colour coding for water tankers to stop pollution

News

Priya Bapat: I like to run away from politics

Technology

IIT Kanpur researchers revisit 70-year-old plasma relaxation problem in space

Health & Lifestyle

5th edition of Global Ayurveda Festival to focus on health challenges

Sports

Italian Open: Sinner soars past Kokkinakis, advances to third round

Health & Lifestyle

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis has turned himself into an attacking; dynamic batter at the top, says Graeme Smith

Health & Lifestyle

US ends Covid vax mandate for foreign arrivals

Health & Lifestyle

AI may soon help doctors diagnose heart attacks accurately

Sports

French Open announces 12.3 percent increase in total prize money for 2023 edition

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals look to sort out batting woes against PBKS, Axar's batting position in focus (preview)

News

Six-episode 'Modern Love Chennai' to start streaming from May 18

Sports

Jaipur to host inaugural season of Premier Handball League from June 8

Fashion and Lifestyle

Palak Tiwari flaunts a sexy pose in a floral bodycon mini dress

Technology

Smartphone maker OPPO shuts down chip design unit

News

BAFTA to support India’s emerging talents

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US