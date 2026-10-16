Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has begun shooting for Any Body Can Dream, directed by Remo D’Souza. The film marks an important milestone in his career, as he returns to the dance film universe after being part of the ensemble cast of ABCD 2. This time, Raghav takes on the lead role, bringing a long held professional ambition closer to reality.

Raghav Juyal reflects on his journey from ABCD 2

ABCD 2, which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, featured Raghav earlier in his career. Returning to the franchise’s world as its lead actor represents a significant change in his position within the dance film series.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Raghav revealed that he had imagined this moment 12–13 years ago. He described Any Body Can Dream as the most important film of his career so far, reflecting on how an ambition he had carried for years had finally become a reality.

In his post, Raghav wrote, “What makes it even more magical is that today, I’m the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines.”

His words reflect the difference between his earlier experience as part of an ensemble and his current role as the central performer. The project also brings him back to working with Remo D’Souza, whose dance films have played a part in his professional journey.

Actor promises a new performance in the dance film

Raghav also expressed his determination to give the film his best effort. He indicated that he wants to deliver a performance unlike anything audiences have seen in a dance film before. He ended his post with the words “Zindagi Zindabaad!”, underlining the personal importance of the opportunity.

While details about the film’s storyline, supporting cast and release date have not been provided in the announcement, the start of shooting confirms that the project has moved into production.

For Raghav, Any Body Can Dream represents a return to a familiar creative space in a new capacity. After appearing in ABCD 2, he is now taking the lead in a project connected to the same dance film universe, marking a notable step in his career.