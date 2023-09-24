Ragneeti: Manish Malhotra, BFF Sania Mirza reach Udaipur for Parineeti, Raghav's wedding

Udaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Ahead of actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding on Sunday, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Parineeti’s best friend and former tennis player Sania Mirza, arrived in the city of lakes, to attend the grand celebrations.

Manish was spotted at Udaipur airport, looking dapper in a black pants, matching tee shirt, and a grey coloured oversized graphic jacket. He smiled for the paps, and made his way to the venue.

Sania wore a pink outfit, with no makeup on. She was accompanied by her sister Anam Mirza. The sister duo posed for the cameras, and headed straight to their cars.

Earlier, Sania took to Instagram Stories and penned a sweet message for her bestie Parineeti. She shared an adorable picture with the bride, and wrote: “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest jhappi.”

The bride and groom’s family hosted a grand Sangeet night on Saturday, where Salman and Navraj Hans among others had set the stage on fire with their performances.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows Navraj Hans singing songs such as ‘Gud Naal Ishq Mitha’ and ‘Dil Chori’. The families are seen letting their hair loose and dancing the night away.

Earlier, the guests were seen arriving at Udaipur airport and they were then taken to the luxurious The Leela Palace on a boat.

There were many restrictions and much security for their wedding. Cameras have been taped to avoid leaks from the celebrations. However, the video from sangeet managed its way out.

On Sunday, Parineeti will be turning into a bride for Raghav. They will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur.

