HomeBollywoodNews

Rahman's thumbs up for Bharat Goel's viral rendition of 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Music composer Bharat Goel, who is known for creating music in an unusual way, was in for a surprise when Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman lauded him for recreating the track ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Tamasha’ (2015).

Bharat recently took a byte of superstar singer Arijit Singh crooning casually on a media boom mic at a press event, and weaved a completely different track around the raw vocals of Arijit with a new programming.

Rahman, who loved the track, reposted it on his Instagram, giving the badge of approval to his fellow composer.

Reacting to the same, Bharat said, “I am beyond thrilled to have the privilege of collaborating with A.R. Rahman on Instagram. His validation of my work is truly humbling and inspiring.”

Rahman has a legacy that transcends borders and generations. His involvement in this collaboration not only showcases his willingness to embrace new avenues of creativity, but also serves as a testament to Bharat’s talent.

–IANS

aa/arm

Previous article
Uganda to visit Sri Lanka for a 14-day training camp ahead of Men's T20 World Cup
Next article
Fintech startup Paymart to offer 'virtual ATM', partners 5 banks (Lead)
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US