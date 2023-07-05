scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rahul Sharma says his character and story of 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana' drew him to be in it

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) TV actor Rahul Sharma, who is known for his role in serials such as ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’ and ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya’, opened up on his new show ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’, and said that the show has great potential, and that his character in the show along with the story motivated him to be a part of it.

He said: “The story of ‘Kaisa Hain Yeh Rishta Anjana’ has great potential to become very popular. I am playing Rajat, who has a unique personality. When I think about the characters that have appeared in the past, it further intrigued me to take on this role and be part of the show. The story and the character provided me with the motivation to embark on this project. Particularly, Rajat is a highly intense individual.”

He added: “He possesses a profound seriousness, is introverted, and doesn’t readily express his emotions. As someone who easily gets angered and provoked, he is a genuine and responsible person. Due to his responsibilities, he sacrifices his own happiness.”

When asked about replacing Shaleen Malhotra in the show, he said: “I consider myself fortunate to have been given this role, but it’s important to clarify that I’m not replacing him as such, but rather stepping into the role that was originally intended for him.”

The actor added that this role is different from his other characters, saying: “I have never portrayed an introverted character in my previous shows, so this role brings a new level of intensity and a unique aura and personality. It will be a refreshing change for both myself and the audience, as they will see me in a different light on the screen.”

“Exploring this genre and diving into this character will be a great opportunity for me, and I believe my audience will enjoy it. So far, I have been fortunate enough to have received opportunities to play good characters in shows that carry meaningful messages.”

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OnePlus launches new smartphone Nord 3, Buds in India
Next article
ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest

Technology

OnePlus launches new smartphone Nord 3, Buds in India

Health & Lifestyle

Younger kidney cancer survivors at high risk for heart problems: Study

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' arrives on web

News

Bawaal over 'Bawaal' teaser: Twitterati outraged over reference to holocaust

Technology

Rosatom starts supplies of isotope germanium-68/gallium-68 to India

News

Jamie Foxx's family is keeping tight on his health condition

News

Shankar Naidu disheartened with Censor Board for removing 'Shiv Tandav' from his film 'Bharateeyans'

Technology

Startup funding plummets but India still one of top 3 funded geographies

Technology

'Our subs don't implode': Subway's ad faces backlash on social media

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft mated at top of India’s heavy lift rocket LVM3

Health & Lifestyle

L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave'

News

SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

News

Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas

Health & Lifestyle

Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to adjust text size on Windows beta

News

'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US