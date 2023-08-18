scorecardresearch
Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Superstar Tollywood director S.S. Rajamouli’s reputation has been doing wonders ever since the release of ‘RRR’ which gained universal acclaim. Recently, the director was spotted at Pulpit Rock in Norway with his wife Rama Rajamouli, during the special screening of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ at the Stavanger Opera House.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared pictures of himself with his wife visiting the area and captioned the post: “Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for ‘Magadheera’. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali film in concert in Stavenger, finally it happened.”

As his post said: Rajamouli had been wanting to visit the area ever since his 2009 Telugu epic fantasy film ‘Maghadheera’ hit the screens, as one of the locations in the movie was inspired from the iconic Norwegian landmark.

Rajamouli’s wife Rama has been a big partner in his filmmaking, and has helped the director in many ways, something he has openly said many times when he referred to her, alongside his father and mother as one his biggest inspirations.

An instrumental part of both his career and life, the images captured showcase an affectionate, wholesome, loving and harmonious moment between the two, lending credence to his statement.

Before the screening of the movie in Stavanger House, the director had posted on his social media “Can’t forget the magical screening of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes.”

“And now we are excited for another splendid Film in Concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra,” he added.

‘Baahubali’ had already gained a big international audience upon its release and was a worldwide success. Following the Royal Albert Hall operatic special screening of the two parts, this marks the second grand orchestral screening of the film franchise.

While ‘RRR’ had garnered the director universal acclaim, he already became renowned as one of the most artistic and innovative filmmakers ever since his films ‘Eega’ and ‘Maghadheera’.

But it was with the ‘Baahubali’ films that Rajamouli exploded internationally, particularly in countries such as Japan, the US, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Norway, France, China, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand and many more.

